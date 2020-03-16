GVBD | Tallygaroopna completes perfect season in division two

Tallygaroopna is heading to the top of the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division tree after snaring its long sought-after division two flag at the weekend.

Weather was the only opponent to deny Tally a win across a dominant weekend pennant campaign, and Saturday's success at Kyabram against Shepparton Golf also came with promotion to the division one ranks next season — with the side ready to tackle the best teams in the business.

Skip Mark Ryan — whose rink of Rod Still (third), Terry Lea-Whyte (second) and Russell Orchard (lead) defeated Wayne Gribble 18-16 — is no stranger to the GVBD's top tier, but knew his side had no choice but clear the weekend's final hurdle after the season it had put together.

“It's job done,” Ryan said.

“The season was near-perfect really, the only close hiccup was that first final against Golf (where we won by three shots), so we just had to tick that box and finish the job.”

Matt Robertson (33-15) and Joey Lia (34-21) skipped big wins to give Tally a comfortable overall lead in the 101-81 result, with the former helped by Mick Hanna, Tyson Mehmet and Guy Madigan and the latter teaming up with Tom Goodwin, Mat O'Connor and Glen Poustie.

Brett Gunning, Trevor Serafini, Dwight Goodman and Tony Rendina went down 16-29 to Golf's Graeme Waddell, but the damage was already done across the other rinks.

“We got that lead pretty early,” Ryan said.

“The wind was causing problems for everyone, so it was just a matter of getting over the line, it wasn't a day for anything fancy.”

With Tally's division four outfit also tasting premiership success it leaves the small club in a great position for next summer — with the buy-in from the group already huge.

“Getting both up is just as rewarding as winning division two,” Ryan said.

“It keeps the closeness of the teams together, guys are going to be much happier moving down from division one to three throughout the season than they would have been to four.

“Why wouldn't you (want to hang around), we've done all the hard work to get up to division one, so now it's time to enjoy it.

“We're all really grateful to play with a great bunch of blokes, we've only got about 36 members, so to win two premierships is huge.”

Tallygaroopna 101 d Shepparton Golf 81

Mark Ryan 18 d Wayne Gribble 16

Joey Lia 34 d Roy Brown 21

Matt Robertson 33 d Graeme Myers 15

Brett Gunning 16 lt Graeme Waddell 29

