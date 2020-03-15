C-grade cricket semi-finals | Toolamba and Mooroopna Blue set for GF

Toolamba is through to the Jim McGregor Shield grand final after winning one of the wildest games of the Cricket Shepparton season.

The Taipans combined with Murchison to lose a whopping 36-235 for the contest, with a lower-order rally late yesterday enough for them to pinch the spot in the decider.

Murchison won the toss and batted and, while it knew to expect a storm from legendary bowler Greg Watts, who had 70 wickets for the season heading into the contest, it would not have been expecting one almighty collapse that had it rolled for a mere 48 runs.

Watts picked up 5-17, while Nick Williamson (3-17) and Xavier Dowell (2-2) cleaned up the rest, with Luke Dabkowski (12) Murchison's only batsman to escape single figures.

But the Taipans quickly found themselves in plenty of trouble too; they lost 3-1 to start the innings before another spell of 5-27 had them 8-41 and in serious danger of falling short for the first-innings win.

But Watts (15) helped his side to 8-54 before its innings was quickly wrapped up on that same score, with David Marsters (3-12) leading the bowlers.

Searching for a reverse-outright win to make the grand final, Murchison again only found one batsman able to reach double figures, with first-drop Marsters making 12 of the side's 68, with extras comfortably top-scoring with 21.

Dowell was the pick of the bowlers with 4-19, while Watts took another 4-24 to make it nine for the match and 79 for the season.

Set 63 for a spot in the grand final, the Taipains moved to 0-15 before the quick loss of 4-4 had them 4-19 and once again in a huge spot of bother.

But Watts (16) and Ben Grayham (21 not out) steadied the Taipans and got them across the line, scrapping their way to 6-65 and a spot in the decider.

● Awaiting the Taipans in the decider will be Mooroopna Blue, after a slightly more straightforward 34-run win against Numurkah.

The Cats were sent in to bat and had a degree of early success via Jarrod Zerbato (20) and Josh Catalano (12), although they stumbled slightly to 5-52.

But Rob Marsters came to the crease and turned it up, steering his side to 163 all out with an unbeaten 62.

His knock included eight fours and a six, while Hamish Lambert was the best of the Numurkah bowlers with 3-37.

The Blues fought hard throughout their dig, but the wickets fell with consistency, eventually dismissed for 129.

Joel May took 3-32 to lead the Cats, with Daniel Hatton (2-3), Travis Carter (2-13) and Jed Woods (2-16) the others to take multiple wickets.