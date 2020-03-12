Sport

Stars align for charity match in Shepparton

By Tyler Maher

Family affair: Ricky Nixon (right) with children Mitchell (left) and Lewis. Nixon's Kicking for Cancer Game will be hosted at Rumbalara's Mercury Dve facility on Saturday night.

Granting wishes: Charlotte Morrow-Dick with Ricky Nixon.

The stars are aligning for Saturday’s Kicking for Cancer Game at Rumbalara, with Brian Mannix on board.

Everything is in place for Saturday night's Kicking for Cancer Game at Rumbalara Football Club.

Ricky Nixon's charity initiative — that is aiming to raise more than $20 000 to help children with cancer — will bring more than a dozen former AFL stars to Mercury Dve to play with, and against, cancer sufferers.

The match begins at 7 pm with tickets costing $10, but Nixon is asking those who cannot be in attendance to donate that amount in order to grant as many wishes as possible to young cancer sufferers and their families.

“The stage is set, if we get 1000 or more there it would be good,” Nixon said.

“It does have a very special feeling for people I think when it's kids with cancer. That's not taking away from anyone with cancer, it affects everyone, but I'm happy for any kid that is going through a tough time with their health — whether it's cancer or not — to come along for free and have a great night at the game. It's just about helping everyone.

“At the end of the day it's about helping the kids.

“What we've done over the past 12 months is get kids into Collingwood, Richmond, Hawthorn, Carlton, Essendon and Fremantle rooms to meet their heroes. Melbourne Victory and Melbourne Storm as well.

“We've also probably had in excess of 200 videos done for these kids (to have something really personalised from their heroes) as well.”

Following the match the after party will take centre stage at the Terminus Hotel from 10 pm, with tall tales set to be told until well into the early hours of Sunday.

Also along for the ride will be former Uncanny X-Men frontman Brian Mannix, with the likes of Anthony Koutafides, Jake King, Warwick Capper, Dustin Fletcher and many more involved as well.

“The four 15-minute quarters and a short half-time — because everyone does their hammy afterwards — works perfectly,” Nixon said.

“When you have a one-hour game you're not there all day, you can come and enjoy yourself for an hour and then head to the after party to catch up with all of the players.”

To donate to the cause head to kickingforcancer.com.au or get down to Mercury Dve on Saturday night.

