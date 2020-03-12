Sport

Haisman Shield | Kyabram on the hunt for first grand final appearance

By Aydin Payne

Job's not done yet: Kyabram captain Kyle Mueller knows his side still has work to do when it hosts Nagambie in tomorrow's semi-final.

1 of 1

After a memorable victory last weekend against Katandra in the qualifying final, it's back to business as usual for Kyabram according to captain Kyle Mueller.

The Redbacks are one win away from featuring in the club's first Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield grand final, with this weekend's semi-final clash against Nagambie at home the final barrier.

On the back of two-straight defeats to Katandra in the finals series, it was third time lucky for Mueller's men when the Redbacks saluted by three wickets in last weekend's tense qualifying final.

“It was a really great feeling last weekend, but we know the job isn't done yet,” Mueller said.

“I thought it was a better all-round effort and hopefully we can replicate that again this weekend.”

Even though the Redbacks skipper conceded it was a crucial contest, he said the main message this week at training was to enjoy the experience.

“All the boys are excited to get stuck into it,” he said.

“We had a chat after the win last week about how no matter the result against Nagambie, just enjoy the match and enjoy your cricket.

“We know we need to stick to our strengths and hopefully nullify their dangerous players.”

Kyabram walked away with a comfortable six-wicket victory when the two sides met a fortnight ago in the last round of the season.

Mueller starred in that win with a magnificent 92-run knock, while Jackson McLay collected 4-16 to be the side's top performer with the ball.

The Redbacks rolled through the Lakers for 158 in that match and ended their run chase 8-245, in what was a dominant display on the eve of finals.

“I think both sides learnt a bit from the last match a fortnight ago,” Mueller said.

“No doubt the result will be closer, they looked like they were back to their best against Numurkah.

“Last weekend helped that it was a home final (for us), the pitch had a bit for both the bowler and batsmen and hopefully it's another great match.”

Latest articles

Soccer

Glory ready for clash with Sydney FC

Perth Glory will be aiming to get out of their recent funk when they take on Sydney FC on enemy territory on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Rojas fit for Victory-Phoenix in A-League

Marco Rojas has been managing a minor injury but will be fit to suit up for Melbourne Victory when they face the Phoenix in Sunday’s A-League clash.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Man Utd to back EPL suspension: Solskjaer

Manchester United will back the suspension of the English Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

It was a big weekend of basketball at Shepparton Sports Stadium, as teams from across the state took part in the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Basketball Classic.

Megan Fisher
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News