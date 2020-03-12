Haisman Shield | Kyabram on the hunt for first grand final appearance

After a memorable victory last weekend against Katandra in the qualifying final, it's back to business as usual for Kyabram according to captain Kyle Mueller.

The Redbacks are one win away from featuring in the club's first Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield grand final, with this weekend's semi-final clash against Nagambie at home the final barrier.

On the back of two-straight defeats to Katandra in the finals series, it was third time lucky for Mueller's men when the Redbacks saluted by three wickets in last weekend's tense qualifying final.

“It was a really great feeling last weekend, but we know the job isn't done yet,” Mueller said.

“I thought it was a better all-round effort and hopefully we can replicate that again this weekend.”

Even though the Redbacks skipper conceded it was a crucial contest, he said the main message this week at training was to enjoy the experience.

“All the boys are excited to get stuck into it,” he said.

“We had a chat after the win last week about how no matter the result against Nagambie, just enjoy the match and enjoy your cricket.

“We know we need to stick to our strengths and hopefully nullify their dangerous players.”

Kyabram walked away with a comfortable six-wicket victory when the two sides met a fortnight ago in the last round of the season.

Mueller starred in that win with a magnificent 92-run knock, while Jackson McLay collected 4-16 to be the side's top performer with the ball.

The Redbacks rolled through the Lakers for 158 in that match and ended their run chase 8-245, in what was a dominant display on the eve of finals.

“I think both sides learnt a bit from the last match a fortnight ago,” Mueller said.

“No doubt the result will be closer, they looked like they were back to their best against Numurkah.

“Last weekend helped that it was a home final (for us), the pitch had a bit for both the bowler and batsmen and hopefully it's another great match.”