No Miracle in the Mile for Shepparton-trained pacer

Shepparton trained pacer Lochinvar Art did not win the $1 million Miracle Mile at Menangle on Saturday night, but was mighty in defeat.

The David Moran-trained and driven four-year-old had to be content with second place behind the favourite King Of Swing after a daring Moran drive.

Moran took the initiative mid race to take Lochinvar Art around the field to race outside King Of Swing and then bravely staved off all the challengers bar the winner in the run to the judge.

King Of Swing prevailed by 2.5 m over Lochinvar Art with the well-supported Alta Orlando filling the minor placing.

Despite his wide draw Lochinvar Art started a $4.80 second favourite in a race in which punters had sorted out well.

The winner rated a scorching 1.48.0 for the 1609 m (mile) trip, which magnified Lochinvar Art’s gutsy effort even more.

Moran also had to be content with the minor placings in another of the features at the meeting, the Group 2 Sapling Stakes for two-year-olds.

Just when the Moran-trained pair Lochinvar Chief and Patsbeachstorm were fighting out the finish roughie Tasty Delight chimed in late to spoil the party.

Lochinvar Chief, backed into a $2.80 favourite, finished second while Patsbeachstorm was huge in running third as a $3.90 chance.

But it was not all minor placings at the mega meeting for Goulburn Valley trainers.

Avenel horseman David Aiken combined with his reinsman son Josh to claim $50 000 Group 1 Trotters Mile with big occasion runner Big Jack Hammer.

A $12 chance, Big Jack Hammer enjoyed the run of the race on the back of the pacemaker Tough Monarch and held fellow Victorians Red Hot Tooth and Sammy Showdown in the run to the judge.

Big Jack Hammer won the same race last year.