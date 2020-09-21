Opinion

Donkey might rise in Shepp vote

By James Bennett

Victorian local government elections will be conducted via postal ballot, but that doesn't stop people from casting a donkey vote.

By sunset today we'll learn not only who the candidates are for the local elections but also the crucial ballot order.

Normally, being at the top of the ballot is considered an advantage, but is it really?

The advantage is considered to come from the donkey vote — the method of voting for candidates in the order they are listed on the ballot paper.

If we take a trip down memory lane, you'll find that being at the top of the ballot in Shepparton isn't necessarily an advantage.

In 2008 and 2012, the two people listed at the top of the ballot did not receive more than 1000 first preference votes.

However it should be noted that, in 2008, 2.41 per cent of first preference votes were cast at the top listed name, and by 2016 it had risen to 3.30 per cent.

It wouldn't be a surprise if that number rises again.

Although not all candidates have officially declared, it's most likely 16 people will contest this election.

That's a drop of 13 candidates from the 2016 election, increasing the odds that a popular candidate could be first on the ballot paper.

If you haven't noticed already, 2020 is a year like no other in recent memory, and many would be disillusioned with the election — which makes the donkey vote the easiest form of valid voting if you're not interested in the election outcome or the council.

Going back over the past three elections, the total voter enrolment has increased, however voter turnout decreased by about five per cent and informal votes increased from 6.98 to 11.99 per cent.

Will those numbers change again? Possibly.

Thankfully Greater Shepparton has shown that despite drops in voter turnout and rises in informal votes, the majority of community members show some interest in their local elections.

And like previous elections, in the end it will come down to preferences rather than ballot order.

Opinion

Shepparton locals endorse new election candidates

I am very impressed by the standard of the candidates who have put their names forward for the Greater Shepparton City Council. With the retirement of four councillors, there is room for new blood to mix with the best of the current councillors who...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

Seema Abdullah: I will lobby for a decent train network in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton is a region of enormous opportunities due to our ideal location. In the food bowl of Victoria, the region stands tall and proud of its contribution to the horticultural industry, fruit production and exports. Recent investments in...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

