Opinion

Letter to the editor: West Walk car park

By Reader Contributed

Mall traders are furious with Greater Shepparton City Council's decision not to include the West Walk car park in its free timed parking deal.

1 of 1

Surely our council must have realised at Christmas that the central business district had more growth when car parking was free.

People want to support the great shops in town — gift shops, jewellery shops, men’s and women’s clothing, shoe shops. Not just go to the Marketplace and Riverside because the parking is free.

Just remember the empty shops in town before COVID-19 hit and also now.

Be reasonable, be fair and encourage and support all businesses and the public.

Encourage growth!

Shelly Kellock

More local news

Mall traders push for free parking deal

Latest articles

News

Indigenous COVID-19 response success

Indigenous communities have seen much lower COVID-19 infection rates than non-indigenous communities, according to health experts across Australia. At a webinar hosted by the Australia Institute last month, 2003 Australian of the Year and...

John Lewis
News

Boulevard Estate residents fed up with “foul odour”

Irate residents say it stinks to live in Shepparton’s Boulevard Estate where they have been plagued by a “foul odour” which may have been permeating the area for as many as 20 years despite persistent calls for Goulburn Valley Water to fix it...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mooroopna historian remembers train station blaze two years on

Barry Campbell clearly remembers watching the ruins of the former Mooroopna Railway Station smoulder just a few hours after the building burnt down in suspicious circumstances in 2018. The 138-year-old building held a special place in the history in...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

No more keeping up app-earances | Opinion

Sometimes life throws up a cracked mirror that reveals a cruel truth. I have always thought I was getting along nicely with 21st Century technology. Screens and keyboards don’t scare me, I can use USBs, I know the difference between high and low res...

John Lewis
Opinion

Letter to Editor - Where’s our improved rail travel

Graeme Quinlan, Mooroopna Re: article in the News, Tuesday, July 14, ‘More Echuca trains flagged’. What ever happened to the new super-fast rail service that was flagged for Shepparton a couple of years back? Oh yes, we saw some track upgrades...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Letter to the editor: West Walk car park

Surely our council must have realised at Christmas that the central business district had more growth when car parking was free. People want to support the great shops in town — gift shops, jewellery shops, men’s and women’s...

Reader Contributed