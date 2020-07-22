Letter to the editor: West Walk car park

Opinion
Letter to the editor: West Walk car parkBy Reader Contributed
Surely our council must have realised at Christmas that the central business district had more growth when car parking was free.
People want to support the great shops in town — gift shops, jewellery shops, men’s and women’s clothing, shoe shops. Not just go to the Marketplace and Riverside because the parking is free.
Just remember the empty shops in town before COVID-19 hit and also now.
Be reasonable, be fair and encourage and support all businesses and the public.
Encourage growth!
Shelly Kellock
