Opinion

Letter to Editor - Where’s our improved rail travel

By Shepparton News

Graeme Quinlan,

Mooroopna

Re: article in the News, Tuesday, July 14, ‘More Echuca trains flagged'.

What ever happened to the new super-fast rail service that was flagged for Shepparton a couple of years back?

Oh yes, we saw some track upgrades through the route from Seymour, like new sleepers, and some ballasting along the tracks.

A bit of line-laying in Shepparton.

The new sleepers were timber, deemed not suitable for faster rail use, as opposed to concrete sleepers.

So what is happening to the Shepparton service? Anything? Or are we simply being told to shut up and put up?

We deserve better than being put on the back burner.


Graeme Quinlan

Latest articles

National

NT children’s commissioner charged

The Northern Territory’s children’s commissioner Colleen Gwynne has been charged with abuse of office by NT Police with a notice to appear in court in August.

AAP Newswire
National

Man shot dead to stop ‘frenzied’ attack

Police have shot and killed a man after he allegedly attacked a woman at a park in Melbourne’s northwest. She has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-principal facing retrial admits abuse

An ageing Christian brother has finally admitted he abused boys while principal of a Sydney Catholic College in the 1970s.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Opinion

Beware the hydra-headed snake of coronavirus

As borders close and walls go up, now is not the time to start shutting down our respect for each other or for the rules. The old Monty Python classic line “you are all individuals” is funny, but not true. We are in fact a society and now is the...

John Lewis
Opinion

Is MOVE ahead of SAM?

Congratulations to the committee that has made the Museum of Vehicle Evolution become a reality. Predictions are construction to the $5.35 million 10,000 sq m expansion might start by the end of the month. Upon viewing the fly-through video provided...

James Bennett
Opinion

Letter to Editor - Where’s our improved rail travel

Graeme Quinlan, Mooroopna Re: article in the News, Tuesday, July 14, ‘More Echuca trains flagged’. What ever happened to the new super-fast rail service that was flagged for Shepparton a couple of years back? Oh yes, we saw some track upgrades...

Shepparton News