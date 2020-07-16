Letter to Editor - Where’s our improved rail travel

Graeme Quinlan,

Mooroopna

Re: article in the News, Tuesday, July 14, ‘More Echuca trains flagged'.

What ever happened to the new super-fast rail service that was flagged for Shepparton a couple of years back?

Oh yes, we saw some track upgrades through the route from Seymour, like new sleepers, and some ballasting along the tracks.

A bit of line-laying in Shepparton.

The new sleepers were timber, deemed not suitable for faster rail use, as opposed to concrete sleepers.

So what is happening to the Shepparton service? Anything? Or are we simply being told to shut up and put up?

We deserve better than being put on the back burner.



