Police search car and locate white powder

By Morgan Dyer

Cobram police are appealing for witnesses after a Cobram business was broken into last week.

Appeal for witnesses

Woman arrested

Cobram police have charged a woman with allegedly possessing a drug of dependence.
Police arrested the 22-year-old woman on Thursday, September 24 on High St, Cobram.
She was bailed and will appear at the Cobram Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Bike stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bike was stolen from a Numurkah property.
The push bike was stolen from a shed at the rear of a Mae St address between Friday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 23.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Nurmurkah police on 5862 3311.

Police search car

Yarrawonga police charged a man on September 12 for allegedly possessing a drug of dependence.
Police located a vehicle, carrying three male passengers, parked on Botts Rd, Yarrawonga.
Police searched the car and located a small plastic bag containing an amount of white powder.

