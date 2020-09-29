Police search car and locate white powder

Appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Cobram business was broken into last week.

Offenders entered the High St business and stole a laptop computer on Monday, September 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 1977.

Woman arrested

Cobram police have charged a woman with allegedly possessing a drug of dependence.

Police arrested the 22-year-old woman on Thursday, September 24 on High St, Cobram.

She was bailed and will appear at the Cobram Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Bike stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bike was stolen from a Numurkah property.

The push bike was stolen from a shed at the rear of a Mae St address between Friday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 23.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nurmurkah police on 5862 3311.

Police search car

Yarrawonga police charged a man on September 12 for allegedly possessing a drug of dependence.

Police located a vehicle, carrying three male passengers, parked on Botts Rd, Yarrawonga.

Police searched the car and located a small plastic bag containing an amount of white powder.