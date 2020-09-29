Police search car and locate white powder

News
Police search car and locate white powderBy Morgan Dyer
Appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Cobram business was broken into last week.
Offenders entered the High St business and stole a laptop computer on Monday, September 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 1977.
Woman arrested
Cobram police have charged a woman with allegedly possessing a drug of dependence.
Police arrested the 22-year-old woman on Thursday, September 24 on High St, Cobram.
She was bailed and will appear at the Cobram Magistrates’ Court at a later date.
Bike stolen
Police are appealing for witnesses after a bike was stolen from a Numurkah property.
The push bike was stolen from a shed at the rear of a Mae St address between Friday, September 18 and Wednesday, September 23.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Nurmurkah police on 5862 3311.
Police search car
Yarrawonga police charged a man on September 12 for allegedly possessing a drug of dependence.
Police located a vehicle, carrying three male passengers, parked on Botts Rd, Yarrawonga.
Police searched the car and located a small plastic bag containing an amount of white powder.