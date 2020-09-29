News

Almost 50 drivers fined as a result of police crackdown

By Jared Prestwidge

Operation Abicus: Twenty-five speeding fines were issued as well as five unregistered vehicle fines during a recent police operation. 30913 JL

Almost 50 drivers who used Kyabram and district's roads last week found themselves in hot water as a result of a three-day police crackdown.

Working under the name Operation Abicus, Campaspe Highway Patrol, along with Kyabram, Rushworth and Rochester police officers targeted all types of road-related behaviour including impaired driving, speeding and seatbelt compliance.

Running from Wednesday, September 23, to Friday, September 25, the operation was organised in response to the three fatal motor incidents in the Kyabram area this year.

Across the three days, 59 preliminary breath tests were done as well as 33 preliminary oral fluid tests, of which 12 returned as positive.

Some 25 speeding fines were issued, as well as five fines for unregistered vehicles.

One driver was fined for driving while unlicensed, one driver was found in breach of the alcohol interlock condition on their licence, one driver was fined for driving while disqualified and one driver received a defect notice for an unroadworthy vehicle.

First Constable Mitchell Bull said Kyabram and district residents could expect to see more police on their roads from now on.

“It’s not ideal and it just goes to show that there are further issues that the police are going to continue to focus on moving forward as a result of this operation,” he said.

“People will expect to see a higher police presence from Highway Patrol, with drug tests being conducted more often in the Kyabram area.”

