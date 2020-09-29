News

Birrell’s mission to transition higher education into industry

By James Bennett

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell.



Shepparton's Sam Birrell is on a mission to grow an exceptional talent pool for the region's industry.

He said it started at higher education, and if the connection between it and the business community could strengthen it would improve Greater Shepparton.

The chief executive of Committee for Greater Shepparton was a recipient of the 2020 Churchill Fellowship.

He will use the opportunity "to observe world’s best practice in co-operation between industry and secondary education" in the United States, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom.

Mr Birrell said the countries he would travel to presented the best practices in the world across education and industry.

“Finland and Sweden are renowned for their education system,” he said.

``I am keen to see how this integrates with industry. Germany’s manufacturing sector is very strong and is in constant renewal with young, motivated people.

“Canada and the US have businesses actively involved in schools to try to assist with pathways for young people into rewarding careers, often through problem-solving for real life situations.

“The idea is that we see what is global best practice and implement it in Greater Shepparton, and Australia more generally.”

Mr Birrell said "an avoidable dichotomy” existed in Greater Shepparton.

“We have a high youth unemployment rate, however the economy is growing strongly and business report that they cannot get skilled and professional labour in order to grow,” he said.

“There has been a disconnect between the business community and the secondary education system.

“I think things are improving, and a lot of effort is being put into this issue by some very committed people.”

