Police call for witnesses after Mooroopna assault

By Lachlan Durling

A police chase ended in the arrest of three teenagers on Tuesday after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a power pole in Mooroopna.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was assaulted on September 14.

About 12.30 pm the driver was assaulted in his vehicle by an unknown male offender on the shoulder of Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway near KidsTown.

Police described the offender as 180 cm tall, of Aboriginal appearance, with dark curly hair, wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit pants.

Police believe the offender left on foot towards Mooroopna.

Chase ends in arrest

A police chase ended in the arrest of three teenagers on Tuesday after the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a power pole in Mooroopna.

Officers were patrolling when they observed a stolen black Ford Territory allegedly speeding on Huggard Dve about 11.20 pm on September 22.

The driver allegedly turned off the headlights and began driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police followed the car and deployed stop sticks on Echuca Rd which deflated a front tyre, however the driver continued on.

Officers attempted to intercept the car but the driver failed to stop and officers terminated their pursuit due to safety concerns.

Shortly after, the driver of the stolen car crashed it into a power pole at the intersection of Echuca Rd and Anne St.

Three occupants allegedly fled from the vehicle but were later found by police hiding in a nearby garden shed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

