Victorian Seniors Festival hits the FM airwaves

By Shepparton News

A blast from the past, the Lux Radio Theatre cast is sure to provide a flashback or two.

The Victorian Seniors Festival has taken to the FM airwaves and cyberspace amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Reimagined 2020 festival, radio plays, spoken word poetry, prose and more are making their way into homes through Vision Australia Radio, 100.1 FM.

The Shepparton station is one of 25 Victorian community radio stations broadcasting the Radio Reimagined program until October 31.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Victorian Seniors Festival,” Vision Australia Radio manager Conrad Browne said.

“Vision Australia Radio is an essential service to people with a print disability and our purpose is to provide equal access of information to all Australians.

“By broadcasting the Victorian Seniors Festival: Radio Reimagined, we can help make the festival more inclusive and accessible to seniors who are blind or have low vision via a service they know and trust.”

Radio Reimagined allows all seniors to access the festival from the safety and comfort of their homes, in a way that suits them.

“The Victorian Seniors Festival: Radio Reimagined was created to make sure all seniors, regardless of computer access or technology skills, could listen in and enjoy the variety of content available,” Radio Reimagined producer Rob Gebert said.

“This was especially important to all Victorians, particularly our one million seniors, to reduce any isolation created by the pandemic’s restrictions.

“It’s been a joy to produce the various programs as we bring to life various music features, radio plays and spoken word programs.”

You can listen to the Radio Reimagined programs throughout the week on 100.1 FM.

