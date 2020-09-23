Youths in allegedly stolen car crash in Mooroopna

Police are investigating after a crash in Mooroopna about 11.30 pm on Tuesday, September 22.

It is alleged three youths, a girl, 16, and two boys, 15 and 14, attempted to evade police in a stolen Ford Territory before the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Echuca Rd and Anne St.

The youths, who are known to police, sustained no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The trio was taken to hospital under police guard.

The boy, 14, has since been released from hospital and will be spoken to a later date.

A the other boy, 15 and girl, 16, remain in hospital and are yet to be interviewed by police.

Investigations are continuing — anyone with information can submit an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.