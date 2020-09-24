News

Four arrested after federal police raids in Shepparton, Mooroopna

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Four people have been arrested and a significant quantity of tobacco seedlings, with an estimated worth of around $20 million at maturity, has been seized in Shepparton as part of a Victoria Police investigation into an organised crime syndicate.

Eight warrants were executed at residential and rural addresses in Shepparton and Mooroopna on Wednesday by police from the Echo Taskforce, Eastern Region Crime Team and Shepparton local area, Australian Border Force and the Australian Federal Police.

A 36-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, all from Shepparton, are expected to be charged on summons with a range of offences including possess proceeds of crime and firearms offences, as well as a range of Commonwealth offences.

The tobacco seedlings were located and destroyed with the authorization of the Australian Taxation Office.

Police also seized tobacco machinery, a quantity of illicit tobacco, cash, stolen vehicle registration plates and ammunition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Latest articles

World

Ardern pledges hate speech reform in NZ

Discrimination and hate speech provisions within the Human Rights Act will be expanded if Jacinda Ardern’s Labour wins next month’s elections in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire
World

Mourners pay respects to US judge Ginsburg

Hundreds of people lined up outside the US Supreme Court to pay their respects to pioneering women’s rights advocate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

AAP Newswire
World

US begins testing of COVID-19 vaccine

Sixty thousand volunteers in the US will undergo testing of a new vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Police block fast food car park after reports of hoon drivers

Shepparton police will be cracking down on hooning and antisocial behaviour around town in the coming weeks.

Lachlan Durling
News

Peter Starkie dies after ladder accident in Shepparton

The band was known for hit songs including Living in the 70s and Horror Movie

Morgan Dyer