Four arrested after federal police raids in Shepparton, Mooroopna

Four people have been arrested and a significant quantity of tobacco seedlings, with an estimated worth of around $20 million at maturity, has been seized in Shepparton as part of a Victoria Police investigation into an organised crime syndicate.

Eight warrants were executed at residential and rural addresses in Shepparton and Mooroopna on Wednesday by police from the Echo Taskforce, Eastern Region Crime Team and Shepparton local area, Australian Border Force and the Australian Federal Police.

A 36-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, all from Shepparton, are expected to be charged on summons with a range of offences including possess proceeds of crime and firearms offences, as well as a range of Commonwealth offences.

The tobacco seedlings were located and destroyed with the authorization of the Australian Taxation Office.

Police also seized tobacco machinery, a quantity of illicit tobacco, cash, stolen vehicle registration plates and ammunition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au