Seymour Alternative Farming Expo returns for 2021

One of the Goulburn Valley's biggest regional events is set to return next year at a later than scheduled date.

The Seymour Alternative Farming Expo will celebrate its 30th anniversary at Kings Park Recreation Reserve, Seymour from Friday April 16 to Sunday April 18, 2021.

Event manager Jamie Gilbert said the hugely popular farming and lifestyle expo had traditionally been held during the third week of February for the past 26 years.

However, Mr Gilbert said due to COVID-19 and the Victorian Government’s recent "roadmap out of restrictions" his team had been increasingly concerned about the ability to hold the event on the traditional February date.

“After consulting with our stakeholders in the Seymour region, we have made the decision to move the event date to give our visitors, exhibitors and community groups the best chance of being able to not only have a field day, but to make it a successful one,” Mr Gilbert said.

He said economic data showed the expo injected more than $6 m into the local economy annually.

“This is something we think is worth protecting,” Mr Gilbert said.

He said the new April date would coincide with the last weekend of the April school holidays in 2021.

“This opens up a great opportunity for families to come and experience all the fun and excitement of our unique event. We will have a comprehensive COVID-safe plan to ensure everything is clean and safe for everyone,” Mr Gilbert said.

The Seymour Alternative Farming Expo has a long and rich history in the region, showcasing current and future farming practices for small and medium farm enterprises. The event has also proven to be a popular day out for couples and families.

“We have been working tirelessly over the past few months, mapping out various plans and strategies to deal with running an event during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Gilbert said.

He said the expo team acknowledged the enormous efforts of the Mitchell Shire, Goulburn Valley Football Netball League, Seymour Football Netball Club and Kings Park Committee of Management to help accommodate the change of date for the 2021 event.

Exhibitor bookings are now open for the 2021 event and general ticket sales will open closer to the event date.

More information can be found at www.seymourexpo.com.au or by emailing [email protected]