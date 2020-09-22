Council tells landowners to clean up

Greater Shepparton landowners are being urged to act now and ensure long grass on their properties is maintained ahead of the bushfire season.

Greater Shepparton City Council is calling on landowners to cut back or reduce fine fuels including long or excessive grass and weeds and continue to maintain their properties as the warmer weather fast approaches.

Greater Shepparton City Council municipal fire prevention officer Colin Kalms said with the recent warm weather and rain, the grass growth around the district was likely to increase rapidly.

“Everyone needs to be aware of their responsibilities to maintain their properties, particularly those in areas where grass fires can quickly take hold,” he said.

Mr Kalms said local laws officers had started inspections on vacant land and properties in the urban and rural fringe.

“If we receive a complaint about excessive vegetation or grass on vacant or unkempt land, officers inspect the property and, if required, issue a notice to comply or a fire prevention notice,” he said

Notices to comply require owners to reduce the excessive grass and weeds across the entire property, while a fire prevention notice requires the property owner to clean up and reduce fine fuels such as bark, leaves, twigs and long grass.

Mr Kalms said the warmer weather would make snakes more active and urged residents who had a concern regarding a snake on their property to phone the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning on 136 186.

More local news

Moira Police Report

Drink-driving disappointing, says Shepparton police