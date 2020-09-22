Drink-driving disappointing, says Shepparton police

Shepparton police have been left disappointed after two drivers were caught drink-driving at the weekend.

About 3.20 am on Saturday, September 19, a 29-year-old Shepparton man was intercepted in McDonald St, Shepparton.

The driver, whose licence conditions prohibited him from having any alcohol in his system while driving, returned a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.109.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days and his licence was immediately suspended for 10 months.

The driver will appear by summons at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

The second incident occurred about 8 pm on Sunday, September 20, when police were called to a collision in Stanley St, Shepparton.

A driver's vehicle had struck a parked vehicle, which caused significant damage to both.

The 45-year-old Shepparton man was located by police nearby and was found to be a P2 probationary driver.

It is illegal for any driver who has a learner's permit or a probationary licence to drive while under the influence of alcohol, however the man returned a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.213.

His licence was suspended immediately for 12 months and he will appear by summons at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Shepparton police's First Constable Marks said neither driver should have been in control of a vehicle while they had alcohol in their system.

“It is disappointing that they were behind the wheel impaired by alcohol and risking not just their lives, but other Shepparton road users,” Constable Marks said.

“I urge all drivers to separate their driving from any consumption of alcohol.”

