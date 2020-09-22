Moira Police Report

On the night of Tuesday, September 15, CCTV cameras and security lights were damaged at a business address in Broadway St, Cobram. The cameras had been set up to assist with crime prevention in the area.

● Overnight on Sunday, September 13, unknown offenders forced entry to a church currently under renovation and stole a mobile phone and a laptop computer.

The offenders first disabled power to the building, causing the sensor lights to be disabled.

● Numurkah police are investigating a suspicious fire on Labuan Rd, Numurkah, which occurred on Saturday, September 19.

Crews from Country Fire Authority were called to the scene and extinguished a motor vehicle which appeared to have been deliberately set alight.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Numurkah police on 5862 3311.

● Cobram detectives have executed a search warrant in Yarrawonga in relation to a burglary and theft from a private residence and a theft from a building under construction which occurred in the local area in the past couple of weeks.

About $40,000 worth of jewellery and other items was taken from one property alone.

A large amount of stolen goods including power tools and antique jewellery was recovered as a result of the warrant, including items of a sentimental value to the victim. However, police said there were still a number of items, particularly jewellery, still missing.

A 37-year-old Yarrawonga man was charged and bailed to appear at a later date at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court.

● Investigations are continuing after credit cards were stolen from a motor vehicle in Cornish St, Cobram on Sunday, September 13.

The cards were used to withdraw money from an ATM in Main St, Cobram. However, the credit cards were cancelled before the offender made two more attempts to withdraw money.

● A wallet was stolen from a car parked on the front lawn of a home in Elizabeth St, Cobram.

The incident occurred overnight on Friday, September 11, when the offender gained access to the vehicle by smashing the car's window.

The thefts from motor vehicles come as Cobram Crime Prevention Unit members remind Moira Shire residents to lock their vehicles or trailers when left unattended and ensure all valuable items are removed.

Police said it was also important that owners of power tools had their items engraved with their licence number, so that in the event stolen tools were recovered they could be identified and returned to their owner.

Police said most of the thefts were an easy opportunity as the vehicles and trailers had been left unlocked in driveways or parked on the street at night.

Police also reminded residents not to leave their keys in their vehicle, including behind the visor, under floor mats or when parked — even if there were passengers in the vehicle — as an opportunist and desperate thief may take the opportunity to steal the vehicle.

● Cobram Highway Patrol is calling on local drivers to be especially vigilant and careful during spring as more farm vehicles will be sharing the road.

Cobram Highway Patrol said it was legal to drive some farm machinery on public roads and it was often the only way farmers could get from property to property.



Anyone with information in relation to any offence can contact their local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au