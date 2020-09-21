News

Less weight but more stairs to climb

By James Bennett

Unfortunately for Natalie Dobbyn, and Larissa and Bridgette Ballard, these are the only stairs at the Mooroopna CFA building.

1 of 1

Mooroopna CFA members have found this year's challenge of climbing stairs for mental health awareness slightly lighter on the shoulders.

In a normal year, they would hoist a full kit weighing up to 25 kg up 28 storeys at Crown Casino on a given day — but COVID-19 has forced a couple of changes.

The Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb is virtual this year, and five Mooroopna members are climbing as many stairs as possible until October 10 — additional weight is optional.

Lieutenant Natalie Dobbyn said it was her third year participating in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.

“When we normally do the stair climb we're wearing our full structure gear,” she said.

“This year it's all done virtually so I'm climbing the stairs at my work and others are doing staircases at home or by-passing lifts and taking the stairs.”

Fellow firefighters Larissa and Bridgette Ballard have already achieved close to 2500 steps each.

Members of the Mooroopna CFA will need to branch away from the Ann St station as there are no stairs in the building except for two steps at the back entrance.

Lieutenant Dobbyn joked that she made an effort to ensure she entered the station via the two steps.

She said members had adjusted easily to the changes but were hoping they could do the traditional stair climb next year.

“It's certainly different,” she said.

“It's a good vibe down in Melbourne because everyone is there for the same reason.

``Next year it does fall on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 so it will be a huge event for us.”

Firefighters across the state have already achieved more than 1.5 million steps. The target was just one million.

To donate to the cause, visit: https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au

Latest articles

News

Virtual fun for the school holidays

Are you ready to log on to Mitchell Shire’s jam-packed school holiday program at the online library activity hub this September school holidays? While 2020 has been like no other year, council decided to bring the fun to each and every household...

David Rak
News

Commercial quantity of drugs found in Seymour

Drug bust in Seymour Police found a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Seymour on September 15. At about 8.20 am Seymour police intercepted a vehicle on Wallis St. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed they were in...

David Rak
News

Local law changes for Strathbogie Shire

Strathbogie Shire Council last night adopted a new local law that shows how working with the community means better decisions for our municipality. A total of 66 submissions were received on council’s Draft Community Local Law No. 2, more than 20...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November.

Brayden May
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight.

Andrew Johnston
News

Shepparton’s Sarah Mould, 30, remembered as a caring young mother

Shepparton’s Sarah Emily Mould was known by many as a caring and loving young mother with a bright smile and a heart of gold.

Liz Mellino