Less weight but more stairs to climb

Mooroopna CFA members have found this year's challenge of climbing stairs for mental health awareness slightly lighter on the shoulders.

In a normal year, they would hoist a full kit weighing up to 25 kg up 28 storeys at Crown Casino on a given day — but COVID-19 has forced a couple of changes.

The Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb is virtual this year, and five Mooroopna members are climbing as many stairs as possible until October 10 — additional weight is optional.

Lieutenant Natalie Dobbyn said it was her third year participating in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.

“When we normally do the stair climb we're wearing our full structure gear,” she said.

“This year it's all done virtually so I'm climbing the stairs at my work and others are doing staircases at home or by-passing lifts and taking the stairs.”

Fellow firefighters Larissa and Bridgette Ballard have already achieved close to 2500 steps each.

Members of the Mooroopna CFA will need to branch away from the Ann St station as there are no stairs in the building except for two steps at the back entrance.

Lieutenant Dobbyn joked that she made an effort to ensure she entered the station via the two steps.

She said members had adjusted easily to the changes but were hoping they could do the traditional stair climb next year.

“It's certainly different,” she said.

“It's a good vibe down in Melbourne because everyone is there for the same reason.

``Next year it does fall on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 so it will be a huge event for us.”

Firefighters across the state have already achieved more than 1.5 million steps. The target was just one million.

To donate to the cause, visit: https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au