$70 million pumped into the Nicholls economy

More than $70 million in COVID-19 support payments have been pumped into the Nicholls electorate thanks to the Federal Government.

A total of 97,706 payments were made in Nicholls, collectively putting $73,279,500 in the pockets of locals who needed it the most.

The two $750 payments were paid automatically to people who were eligible in March and April, and again in July.

Shepparton aged pensioner Dale Roberts said she spent the money locally.

“We saw it as our opportunity to spend money in the local area and help businesses who were doing it tough,” Ms Roberts said.

“I think that’s what it was intended for.

“We used the funds to buy food at local cafes and restaurants and we also bought a new television and built raised gardens beds,” she said.

More than 20 other government-assisted groups received the bonus, including people on the Disability Support Pension, people on Youth Allowance and Pensioner Concession Card holders.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the payments had made a significant difference in the lives of many members of the community who were doing it tough in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I know a lot of people are doing it tough out there and I have been fighting hard to make sure our community remains supported through the devastating impacts of COVID-19,” Mr Drum said.

“These Economic Support Payments are part of the broader plan we are delivering to keep Australia moving forward.”

