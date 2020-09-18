News

Peter Starkie passes away after ladder accident in Shepparton

By Morgan Dyer

Peter Starkie. Photo: Peter Green

Skyhooks guitarist Peter Starkie has died aged 72 after falling from a ladder in Shepparton.

The Age newspaper reported Peter was "undertaking renovations at his mother-in-law's home in Shepparton when he fell from a ladder".

“He was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital but was unable to be saved".

Peter's brother Bob Starkie, who was also a member of the band, took to Facebook to announce the “shocking accident” to the public on Tuesday, September 15.

“Very sad to deliver the news that my brother Peter has tragically died in one of those stupid ladder accidents,” Bob said.

Peter was born in Sydney in 1948 and after spending time in London during the Beatles era he returned to Melbourne and learnt to play the guitar.

In the early 1970s, Peter, along with Greg Macainsh, Peter Inglis, Steve Hill and Freddie Strauks formed the band Skyhooks.

The band was known for hit songs including Living in the 70s and Horror Movie.

“Peter was instrumental in me starting to play guitar when he bought me one for Christmas one year,” Bob said on Facebook.

“Peter has maintained his love of guitar.

“He has played semi-regularly with Paul Madigan and has maintained a constant playing relationship with Peter Inglis, juggling the Sydney-Melbourne tyranny of distance,” he said.

People from across the globe have paid tribute to the much-loved band member.

“People from our childhood, musicians from his days in bands, people from his university days ... his time working for the Bureau of Meteorology and working as a personal assistant for Peter Nolan...,” Bob said.

“Apart from being a fabulous guitarist he was a brother who I looked up to.”

Peter Starkieleaves behind three daughters and his partner Dianna.

