Goulburn Murray Water employee recognised for prestigious award

A Goulburn-Murray Water employee has been recognised for a prestigious award.

Known for her leadership and excellence as G-MW’s general manager of people, culture and safety, Glenda Smith was named in the Institute of Public Administration Australia's Top 50 Public Sector Women 2020.

Ms Smith has worked in the water industry for 15 years and has been instrumental in driving significant people, culture and safety changes across G-MW’s business and achieving the organisation’s transformation agenda since 2019.

Ms Smith said she was delighted to be recognised for the award.

“This award is a fantastic recognition of the achievements of all women across the public sector in Victoria and for encouraging other women in the sector,” Ms Smith said.

“For anyone wanting to become a leader I would advise to follow your passion.

“Work in a sector that shares your vision and passion and find a mentor who leads by example and inspires you,” she said.

The Top 50 Public Sector Women 2020 were chosen from a nomination process from different organisations across the public sector, including government departments, local governments and statutory authorities.

However, Ms Smith's talents go beyond her role in the water industry.

Upon completing a multi-disciplinary degree that included geology and meteorology, she was awarded a scholarship to study opera.

She worked as a professional singer while progressing a career in taxation, working across the United Kingdom and for the Australian Government.

Ms Smith joins an alumnae of 150 women who have been recognised during the past three years for their inspiration and accomplishment, including G-MW managing director Charmaine Quick.

More local news

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

Goulburn Region Pre-School Association appoints new chief executive