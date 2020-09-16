Goulburn Region Pre-School Association appoints new chief executive

News

By Morgan Dyer

Ronni Druitt has taken on a new role.

Goulburn Region Pre-School Association has welcomed a new chief executive.

The board appointed Ronni Druitt to the top job, after Susan Brown stepped down from the role after 18 years.

Having sat on the board of GRPSA from 2016 to 2018 and holding more than 20 years of management experience with organisations across the globe, Mrs Druitt was seen as the perfect fit for the job.

Mrs Druitt began her role on September 7.

“GRPSA has a great history of supporting its centres to deliver high-quality early childhood education and care,” Mrs Druitt said.

“I look forward to ensuring GRPSA has a sustainable business model that fosters innovation, longevity and addresses the diverse needs of the children and the wider community.”

Mrs Druitt is also on the board of Beyond Housing and is an alumnus of the Fairley Leadership Program.

GRPSA provides early years management services to 15 early childhood services in the Goulburn region including Avenel Preschool, Katamatite and District Multipurpose Children’s Centre, Merrigum Kindergarten and Early Childhood Service and Murchison Kindergarten and Early Childhood Service.

