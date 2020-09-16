News

Big wheels rolling on MOVE

By John Lewis

L-R: City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah, state Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed, MOVE chairperson Leanne Hulm and Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum turn the first sods on the new motor museum project.

1 of 1

Big wheels have started to roll on Shepparton's Museum of Vehicle Evolution, with the first sods turned on the $5.35 million project at Emerald Bank, Kialla on Wednesday, September, 16.

Representing three of the project's funding streams, Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum, state Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed and City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah were on hand to cast the first shovels of dirt to kickstart the city's latest major tourist attraction.

Local philanthropic contributors Ken Keating, Lloyd Mawson and Jim Andreadis also attended the ceremony to launch the latest stage of the 10-year-long motor museum project aimed at attracting families and motor enthusiasts from across Australia.

The 3000sqm extension to the existing Shepparton Motor Museum will house an extensive collection of trucks, adding to the museum's display of historic cars, motorcycles and bicycles celebrating the rich history of Australia's and Shepparton's transport industry.

Shepparton's Villani Builders will steer the construction project, with other local businesses including Telfords Building Systems, Norvec Electrical, Kirkman Plumbing and Mawson Constructions also contributing.

MOVE board chairperson Leanne Hulm said sections of the new building would be constructed offsite before being transported to the Emerald Bank location. She said the "boxes" were planned to be in place in 12 months’ time.

She said the museum would employ four full-time staff at the start, with plans to engage more people once the facility was established.

Ms Hulm said it was an exciting time for the museum, and for Shepparton.

“This will be an absolute state-of-the-art motor museum for the region. With the new SAM being built, Shepparton will become the tourist destination we always wanted it to be. We want people to come here, visit the attractions and stay overnight,” she said.

Latest articles

News

One active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton after new case reclassified

There is only one active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, after a new active case recorded on Tuesday, September 15 was reclassified. The case was added to the region’s tally, taking it to two, after a person with their registered address as...

Charmayne Allison
News

Restricted visitors travelling into regional Victoria face $5000 fine

PEOPLE travelling from restricted areas into regional areas of Victoria risk a $5000 fine. The new offence, which is called failure to comply with a requirement to remain in a restricted area, will be introduced in Victoria from midnight tonight. In...

Ivy Jensen
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased for border communities

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday that anything allowed under step three in regional Victoria will be allowed in border communities.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November.

Brayden May
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino