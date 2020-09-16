Big wheels rolling on MOVE

Big wheels have started to roll on Shepparton's Museum of Vehicle Evolution, with the first sods turned on the $5.35 million project at Emerald Bank, Kialla on Wednesday, September, 16.

Representing three of the project's funding streams, Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum, state Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed and City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah were on hand to cast the first shovels of dirt to kickstart the city's latest major tourist attraction.

Local philanthropic contributors Ken Keating, Lloyd Mawson and Jim Andreadis also attended the ceremony to launch the latest stage of the 10-year-long motor museum project aimed at attracting families and motor enthusiasts from across Australia.

The 3000sqm extension to the existing Shepparton Motor Museum will house an extensive collection of trucks, adding to the museum's display of historic cars, motorcycles and bicycles celebrating the rich history of Australia's and Shepparton's transport industry.

Shepparton's Villani Builders will steer the construction project, with other local businesses including Telfords Building Systems, Norvec Electrical, Kirkman Plumbing and Mawson Constructions also contributing.

MOVE board chairperson Leanne Hulm said sections of the new building would be constructed offsite before being transported to the Emerald Bank location. She said the "boxes" were planned to be in place in 12 months’ time.

She said the museum would employ four full-time staff at the start, with plans to engage more people once the facility was established.

Ms Hulm said it was an exciting time for the museum, and for Shepparton.

“This will be an absolute state-of-the-art motor museum for the region. With the new SAM being built, Shepparton will become the tourist destination we always wanted it to be. We want people to come here, visit the attractions and stay overnight,” she said.