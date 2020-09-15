Smiles and swings back on as playgrounds reopen

Soaking up the sunshine, swinging and sliding are on many Greater Shepparton children's to-do list this week.

Smiles were seen across the region on Monday, after playgrounds re-opened as part of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The much-needed time out was welcomed by not only children but also many parents.

Shepparton mother-of-three Lara Mollison welcomed the re-opening of playgrounds.

“The kids were very excited this morning,” Ms Mollison said.

“They ran over to the playground with their arms wide open.”

Ms Mollison said her children usually went to the playground two or three times a week.

“We tried not to even walk past the playgrounds when they were closed,” she said.

“It was hard for them to understand why they couldn’t go and play.

Four-year-old Violet Mollison said she was excited to be able to play again.

“The swings are my favourite,” Violet said.

“I have learnt how to swing myself back and forward.”

The re-opening of playgrounds comes as regional Victoria prepares to take the third step in the roadmap to re-opening from 11.59 pm on Wednesday.

