Ian Lowe tackles climate change at Beneath the Wisteria event

By Shepparton News

Professor Ian Lowe from Queensland's Griffiths University is a former president of the Australian Conversation Foundation and will be in Shepparton on Wednesday (via Zoom).

Ian Lowe is a relaxed fellow.

A day at the beach was what he appeared have in mind when he appeared a couple of years ago at a Queensland non-fiction book festival, or at least his bright untucked Hawaiian shirt suggested that.

However, illustrating that looks could be deceiving, the Griffiths University Professor talked directly and pointedly to those at the festival about Australia’s inattention to the environment.

That relaxed look wasn’t a ploy as the good professor is most certainly that, but seriousness invades his demeanour when he begins to talk about the environment.

Prof Lowe led the Australian Conservation Foundation for a decade from 2004, was the Humanist of the Year in 1988 and he will be in Shepparton on Wednesday, September 16, at 10 am.

He will join those who gather Beneath the Wisteria in Shepparton’s Maude St Mall, but because of the Covid-19 crisis, the visit will be virtual and so Prof Lowe will be arriving via “Zoom”.

Prof Lowe has been formally educated in physics, but has been working for the past 40 years on aspects of energy supply and use, especially environmental consequences, such as climate change, as well as the broader issue of sustainable futures.

The September 16 event is another in the Beneath the Wisteria series through which an effort is being made to bring influential, and knowledgeable speakers to Shepparton to talk about issues relating to the climate crisis.

● Beneath the Wisteria is free, lasts for about an hour and the presentation by Prof Lowe, followed by a Q&A session, can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3i5FScH

● For more information, phone convenor Robert McLean on 0400 502 199 or email [email protected]

