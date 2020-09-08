News

Explore GOTAFE from your loungeroom

By Morgan Dyer

GOTAFE will host a virtual open day in the coming weeks.

Future students of Shepparton’s GOTAFE will soon be able to explore the campus and its offerings from the comfort of their own home.

From Monday, September 21 to Friday, October 2, GOTAFE will open its digital doors and host online open days to allow potential students the opportunity to explore careers, courses and get a taste of student life through a series of live webinars, interactive question-and-answer panels and on-demand presentations.

The organisation has opted for a virtual open day due to the current COVID-19 restrictions making it difficult to host the usual on-campus open day.

GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said the showcase was about demonstrating what GOTAFE had to offer and he encouraged school leavers as well as any prospective students considering a career change, to join the virtual open day.

“The GOTAFE Showcase is an excellent opportunity to get a taster of what GOTAFE has to offer and find the career path that’s right for you,” Mr Heeney said.

“Our innovative digital format means anyone considering tertiary education can access our services from the comfort of their living room and we are excited to expand our remit to offer access to learning and resources outside our nine campus areas.”

GOTAFE’s renewed focus toward digital learning expands its reach and enables it to train and educate students in wider parts of regional Victoria outside of the towns in which campuses currently operate.

 To stay up-to-date with the open day or to join the open day, visit www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/showcase

