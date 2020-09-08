Explore GOTAFE from your loungeroom

5370537724001

Future students of Shepparton’s GOTAFE will soon be able to explore the campus and its offerings from the comfort of their own home.

From Monday, September 21 to Friday, October 2, GOTAFE will open its digital doors and host online open days to allow potential students the opportunity to explore careers, courses and get a taste of student life through a series of live webinars, interactive question-and-answer panels and on-demand presentations.