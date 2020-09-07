News

Ballet class Zoom

By John Lewis

Year 12 dance student Abbigail Makin goes through her routines in the kitchen of her Shepparton home.

1 of 1

Dancing around the kitchen might be a momentary burst of fun for some, but for Shepparton's Abbigail Makin it's serious business.

Three nights a week, the 18-year-old Greater Shepparton Secondary College student pushes her family's kitchen table and chairs to the wall to turn the tiny space into a dance studio where she follows her VCE classes online.

“It's been hard but good in a way, because I don't have to travel to Melbourne,” Abbigail said.

For the past five years she and other Shepparton dance students have been given access to the professional skills of The Australian Ballet through a unique tuition program forged by GSSC dance teacher Kyla McGregor.

Since COVID-19 restrictions shut down face-to-face lessons in Melbourne, classes have moved online.

Today, Abbigail and her younger sister Breanna will take part in a special online class with other GSSC dance students who will watch guest appearances from The Australian Ballet's principal dancers Amber Scott and Adam Bull.

Abbigail, who has been dancing since she was 10 years old, said the chance to learn from professional dancers was inspirational.

“I learn a lot of new choreographic techniques - and I do like to be pushed,” she said.

She said while remote learning could never be as good as meeting in person, and while her kitchen was not the the perfect space - she has learned to make the best of the situation.

“We work with what I have at home,” she said.

Abbigail is also due to audition online to study dance at the Victorian College of the Arts next year.

Latest articles

Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May
Sport

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien named trainer of the season

KYABRAM’S Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer