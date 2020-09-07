News

Stolen Shepparton vehicle located in South Australia

By Liz Mellino

Police are investigating after a vehicle stolen from Shepparton earlier this year was later located in South Australia.

Back in June a black HSV Grange, without registration plates, was stolen while in storage at an address at Apollo Dve, Shepparton.

It was later recovered in South Australia.

Police confirmed the history of the stolen vehicle was uncovered during a sale transaction.

Shepparton police are now looking for any information about the movement of the vehicle from Shepparton to South Australia.

Anyone with information which could help police in their investigation is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

