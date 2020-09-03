Audi stolen during Kialla Lakes home invasion

Shepparton police are investigating a home invasion and a number of attempted burglaries which occurred in the Kialla Lakes area on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed a white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am.

Three offenders entered the home via a window and located the garage which contained the vehicle.

"The trio located the keys and stole the vehicle, with European registration plates VEH 789, which is yet to be located," a police spokesperson said.

Police confirmed the occupants of the home woke to find the vehicle gone and other vehicles in the garage had been rifled through.

Detectives believe that the offenders may also be responsible for a number of attempted burglaries in the nearby area on Wednesday night.

"Investigators are appealing for anyone whose house was broken into overnight or found signs of an attempted break-in in the area to contact police," they said.

Any witnesses, anyone with dash cam, CCTV vision or anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report can be submitted at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au