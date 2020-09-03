Cod is out, trout is in - for reel

When the clock strikes midnight tonight we won't turn into a pumpkin like Cinderella’s carriage did.

But what does happen is the re-opening of the rivers and streams for trout fishing.

Those waters that have been closed for the past three months can now be fished for trout.

While the cod season has closed we can now turn our attention to another species.

Trout are considered an excellent sporting fish as well as a great table fish and were introduced into Australia, where after several attempts made a new home here, although their populations still need breeding programs to maintain their numbers.

Original releases were European brown trout and American rainbow trout back in the late 1800s.

Since then several other species have been added to the list including brook trout, another American breed, then followed by a couple of hybrid species; the tiger trout which is a cross between a brown trout and a brook trout, then followed by the cheetah trout, another cross-bred fish.

All have been able to thrive in our waters, although being hybrids they do not breed in the wild in large enough numbers to sustain a population.

All species are similar in their habits and fishing for them is the same, although brook trout are favoured by fly fishermen for their fighting ability.

Their appearance is similar to river run brown trout and will be often mistaken for their European cousins.

With just subtle variations in fin shape and colour it will take an experienced eye to tell the difference.

The rivers and streams in the north-east are worth a visit where bait fishing, lures and fly fishing can all be tried with varying success at this time of year.

As I have said in the past I do like wading, but at this time of year it can be a bit chilly.

So fishing from the bank is preferred.

Try to look for likely spots, deep holes and shaded spots, work upstream rather than with the water flow and be quiet so you do not spook the fish.

Trout fishing can bring out the hunter-gatherer in an angler as stalking skills are a must when fishing for trout.

This is because the water is so clear and trout have great eye sight and can spot and hear a clumsy angler.

Trout are a great fighter and because you need to use light gear they will provide a lot a fun for any angler lucky enough to hook up with one.

While most fish are around pan size, there is always a chance of catching a trophy sized monster, of up to four or five kilograms.

While the rivers and streams have opened for trout fishing, Eildon and Dartmouth have been open to anglers for trout fishing and some good reports have been reaching me of trout being caught by anglers trolling a fender with either a clown pattern lure or a bunch of worms trailing behind.

Yellowbelly are still biting and some anglers have been catching them at Eildon as well as Waranga Basin, although the Goulburn is again running at almost a minor flood level and results have been poor.

Redfin are still on the bite and bouncing a lure along the bottom at Waranga should get results.

Also, fish the tree line at Eildon, but be prepared to move from tree to tree until fish are located.

Speaking of Eildon, you can still fish for cod there and reports of catches have been reaching me.

Anglers fishing the river arms are doing best, during the day, using large deep-diving lures seems to be doing best but on dusk, surface lures and poppers are worth a try.

Remember that size and bag limits still apply.

I heard that some of the boys from Trelly’s have been getting some good results fishing Victoria Park Lake in the middle of Shepparton.

They say that they have been catching redfin and trout that were from previous releases, mainly on the western side, near the island.

The irrigation season is about to get into full swing and the channels are worth a try.

The main eastern around Caniambo and Arcadia through to Shepp East is worth trying as well as the outlet channel on the Rushworth side.

Some reports of yellowbelly taking lures around the structure have started to reach me.

This means that the demon from Stanhope will be on the phone bragging about his results in the not-too-distant future.

Here is a final reminder that the cod season as well as the cray season have both closed.

Also keep in mind social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitising, Get tested if you show any symptoms and most of all, stay safe.