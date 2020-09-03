Powercor warns customers about outages

Greater Shepparton residents are being urged to prepare themselves for power outages this spring.

Often, spring can deliver unsettled and extreme weather conditions — resulting electricity outages.

However, Powercor and CitiPower said their were a number of steps local customers could take to ensure they were prepared and kept safe if the power went out:

● Charge mobile phones and laptops to ensure you can communicate with others and get updates about power restoration;

● Withdraw cash to ensure you have some money to pay for food or other supplies if necessary;

● Back up your computer files;

● Have alternative energy available for powering things such as cooking equipment and torches;

● Check weather warnings on emergency.vic.gov.au and stay up-to-date on outages by registering for Powercor SMS alerts; and

● Look after your health; have a contingency plan ready if you rely on life support equipment or need electrical items to care for babies, the disabled, elderly or pets.

Powercor's network control head James Walker said that while CitiPower and Powercor had worked year-round conducting maintenance and upgrades to keep the network as safe and reliable as possible, customers also had an important role to play.

“We have been conducting critical maintenance and upgrade work throughout this year, including during the COVID period,” Mr Walker said.

“While we appreciate that some customers have experienced planned outages during these times to allow our crews to safely conduct this work, it has meant our network is ready for the warmer and more unsettled weather period ahead.”

● For more information contact Powercor on 132 412.

More local news

Shepparton star-ling goes viral

New centre for stroke survivors and their families