Shepparton’s Shane Sali runs for council election

Shepparton's Shane Sali has announced he is running for Greater Shepparton City Council in the October local government election.

With a background in business and a lifetime of experience living in Shepparton, where he went to school, plays footy, runs retail stores and is now raising his family, Mr Sali said he was passionate about the region and ready to meet the community's needs.

If elected, Mr Sali wants to put local businesses at the top of the tender list, ensuring money is kept in the region creating jobs today, tomorrow and into the future, while fast-tracking planning and building permits to encourage development.

“Council is a big business and now more than ever we need to be bold and innovative to give you the best value for your rates,” he said.

“I have the skill set to work with others by bringing proactive and positive people together to make sure we can continue to grow our local economy.”

Growing Greater Shepparton's exports to the rest of the world while advancing the thriving sporting scene were other priorities for Mr Sali.

He also proposed an app providing fingertip communication between the community and council, enabling people to stay up to date with what's on, where to shop, dine and play.

“I'd also like to launch a shuttle service that takes in the whole region and connects people to key attractions, shopping destinations and tourism offerings, like wineries, art galleries and museums,” Mr Sali said.

While acknowledging the importance of growing local businesses in order to provide future generations with more opportunities, Mr Sali said listening to the community was the most important thing.

“With your vote I’ll be your voice at the council table,” he said.

“That means recognising the importance of young thinking, fresh ideas and new ways of doing things.”

● Connect with Shane through his website, www.shanesali.com.au, Facebook and Instagram pages to share your ideas and goals for our great region.

