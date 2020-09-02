Maculata Place to undergo fourth round of testing, remain in isolation

All residents and staff at Maculata Place will have to undergo a fourth round of COVID-19 testing before the Department of Health and Human Services gives the go-ahead for the local aged care facility to move out of isolation.

The order was given by the DHHS public health unit late Wednesday, September 2, to an "extremely frustrated" Shepparton Villages.

The additional testing will be completed Thursday.

Shepparton Villages chief executive Veronica Jamison said the organisation had been "doggedly" pursuing clearance from isolation to active surveillance over the past two days.

“We were directed to undertake the fourth round of testing late this afternoon,” Ms Jamison announced on Wednesday.

“This is out of our hands.”

The home has been linked to a recent coronavirus outbreak that included two Shepparton Villages staff members and one resident, as well as 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation.

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents — including the resident who originally tested positive — returned negative COVID-19 results after their third round of testing.

Ms Jamison said the PHU had determined this fourth test was now needed, as it had been 11 days since clearance was given on August 23 to the most recent COVID-19 case connected to the home — that of the resident at Maculata Place.

“At no point has this been communicated to Shepparton Villages until today,” she said.

“The PHU has advised that every case is different.

“We are extremely frustrated at the prolonged process and we sincerely apologise that residents and staff must again undergo testing; however, we are following protocol that is being directed to us to ensure safety for all.”

The organisation is seeking for the turnaround time for test results to be as quick as possible to facilitate the next steps, according to Ms Jamison.

“Unfortunately, this means residents must continue to stay isolated in their rooms at Maculata Place, and all current infection control procedures remain in place,” she said.

“We have informed residents, families and staff, and will continue to keep them updated.

“We will continue to advocate staunchly on behalf of our residents, while also balancing the need to follow directives and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all.”