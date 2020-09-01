Greater Shepparton’s active COVID-19 cases now at five

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton is continuing to drop, now sitting at just five.

This is a decrease of four from Monday.

There are no new active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the number of active cases was reducing because people who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks were being cleared from self-isolation.

“The number of active cases reported each day will vary as people are released from self-isolation and also if there's any new active cases of COVID-19,” he said.

This comes after Greater Shepparton recorded a new positive COVID-19 case on Sunday - the 50th case for the region since the pandemic began.

However, the case is not currently located in Greater Shepparton or the Goulburn Valley, according to Mr Sharp.

GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the DHHS.

Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.

There are currently two active cases in Campaspe Shire and 12 in Mitchell Shire.