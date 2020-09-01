News

Greater Shepparton’s active COVID-19 cases now at five

By Charmayne Allison

No new COVID-19 cases: The number of active cases in Greater Shepparton has fallen to five.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton is continuing to drop, now sitting at just five.

This is a decrease of four from Monday.

There are no new active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the number of active cases was reducing because people who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks were being cleared from self-isolation.

“The number of active cases reported each day will vary as people are released from self-isolation and also if there's any new active cases of COVID-19,” he said.

This comes after Greater Shepparton recorded a new positive COVID-19 case on Sunday - the 50th case for the region since the pandemic began.

However, the case is not currently located in Greater Shepparton or the Goulburn Valley, according to Mr Sharp.

GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the DHHS.

Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.

There are currently two active cases in Campaspe Shire and 12 in Mitchell Shire.

Moira Shire, Benalla Rural City and the Strathbogie Shire do not have any known active cases.

Victoria recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

