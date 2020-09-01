News

Council community sustainability grants now open

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Greater Shepparton City Council community sustainability grants are now open.

Greater Shepparton City Council's community sustainability grants are now open, supporting projects and events, in line with COVID-19 restrictions, that will assist in promoting sustainability within the community.

Grants of up to $3000 per project are available. Applications will close on September 21 at 5 pm.

Applicants must outline how their project or event will work in line with regional Victoria’s relevant COVID-19 restrictions.

The intention of the funding is to facilitate projects which achieve some or all of the following objectives:

● Encourage and support the community to address the climate emergency by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and working towards a zero emissions future;

● Raise community awareness of the relevance of climate change, the impacts it will have on our environment and way of life, and the opportunities it will present;

● Increase the energy efficiency of new and existing community buildings across the municipality;

● Encourage participation in sustainability activities and events;

● Enable community members to acquire or develop new skills in relation to sustainability.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said the grants assisted council in promoting the idea of sustainable living in Greater Shepparton.

“We all have a part to play in limiting our impact on the environment, and we look forward to seeing the projects, ideas and events, in line with COVID-19 restrictions, that this funding can produce,” she said.

“Applications can be made by not-for-profit community, arts, cultural or sporting groups whose activities are conducted in Greater Shepparton.”

● To apply for the Community Sustainability Grants, or for more information on all Council grants, visit https://greatershepparton.com.au/community/grants-and-funding

