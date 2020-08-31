75-year-old assaulted in Shepparton daylight attack

A 75-year-old man was assaulted during a daylight robbery in Shepparton on Saturday morning.

Detective Senior Constable Matthew Clowes said the victim was found with serious injuries outside a residential address in Hayes St at about 11.50am.

“The victim had been assaulted and his mobile phone, wallet and jacket were stolen during the incident,” he said.

Sen Constable Clowes confirmed the victim suffered significant injuries to his arm and was taken to Goulburn Valley Health for medical treatment.

The offender, a 27-year-old man who fled the scene following the incident, was later located, arrested and charged by police.

He was remanded to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court today.

Sen Constable Clowes said police believe the incident was completely unprovoked with the victim not known to the offender.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage taken in the vicinity of Hayes St and Johnston St at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is also urged to contact the Shepparton police Station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au