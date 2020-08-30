News

Give us your best dad joke and win!

By Shepparton News

Ultimate Fasteners' Dean Jones with the Milwaukee M12 Radio up for grabs as part of the Father's Day dad jokes competition.

1 of 1

“Nice to meet you, Hungry, I’m Dad.”

Yes, it’s enough to make even the most loving children cringe.

In the lead-up to Father’s Day on September 6, we’re giving you the chance to make your dad’s day – and get you in the good books with a Milwaukee M12 Radio valued at $129.

Thanks to Ultimate Fasteners Shepparton, all you have to do is channel your inner ‘dad’ and come up with the best dad joke – or the worst.

Whether it’s pearls of wisdom like "don't trust stairs. They're always up to something" or "why did the maths book look so sad? Because of all its problems" that have stuck with you, now is the time to showcase that perfect groan-inducing punchline.

To enter, comment on the Shepparton News Facebook page Father’s Day Competition post, email us at [email protected] or drop into the News office and tell us your best Dad joke.

Competition ends Friday, September 4. All entries will be published in the News.

The winner will be announced in the News on Monday, September 7, and via our Facebook page.

And remember, never tell an egg a joke unless you want it to crack up.

