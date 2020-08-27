Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes’ Lunch may be cancelled, but awareness campaign remains

The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted health awareness events around the world, but cancer does not stop.

Friday should have marked the 12th instalment of Shepparton's Biggest Ever Blokes’ Lunch and while hundreds of men will not gather to talk frankly about prostate and bowel cancer, its message has never been more important.

Committee chair Shane O’Sullivan said while it was a shame the 2020 lunch had to be cancelled, it did not mean men should stop thinking about their health.

He encouraged them to pick up the phone and have a chat with their mates if they needed to, while reiterating it was imperative to continue regular visits with their GP.

“We want to get the awareness out there,” he said.

“That’s what the Biggest Ever Blokes’ Lunch was all about.

“Two years is too long between tests, if you leave it two years it could be deadly.

“I had my prostate out within six weeks and that probably saved my life.”

What started as Chris McPherson sharing his battle with prostate cancer with a bunch of mates in a marquee at the Shepparton Showgrounds, became the country’s first Biggest Ever Blokes’ Lunch.

You could hear a pin drop.

The next year the event moved to Eastbank and ever since 700 blokes have come together to talk honestly about health each August.

Mr McPherson died in 2015, but his and the legacy of others has continued with the annual event reaching over 7000 men and raising over $1 million, much of which has stayed locally to fund a prostate and bowel cancer specialist nurse at Goulburn Valley Health.

These nurses normally talk at the lunch, aiming to encourage men to have a check-up and this year, it is more important than ever for men to stay on top of their health.

GV Health prostate cancer specialist nurses Sonia Strachan and Nicole Lewis, and bowel cancer support Nurse Katie Emanuelli are encouraging local men to maintain regular visits with their GPs and to get tested if they are not feeling right.

“There has been a reduction in people visiting their GP during COVID-19,” Ms Strachan said.

“The numbers are down when it comes to diagnosis as a result.”

While there may be no symptoms of prostate cancer in its early stages, a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test can help detect prostate cancer.

Ms Strachan encouraged those with no family history and no symptoms to take up the test every two years between the ages of 50 to 69.

Those with a family history, however, should start slightly earlier at 40-45 years old.

Much like prostate cancer, bowel cancer can be treated well if detected early.

Ms Emanuelli said while there was free screening available for those aged over 50 years, bowel cancer could still affect young people.

Mr O’Sullivan said the event would be back again next year in late August, where funds were usually raised by the Shepparton community to fund the vital roles of Ms Strachan, Ms Lewis and Ms Emanuelli.

“We are so lucky that the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia has continued to support us with the roles because of sponsors and the generous community,” he said.

And while there may be no Biggest Ever Blokes’ Lunch in 2020 Mr O'Sullivan said he was proud to see some still digging deep to support the cause with donations.

