Man flees on foot after vehicle collides with Shepparton fence

Man flees on foot after vehicle collides with Shepparton fenceBy Liz Mellino
A Shepparton man fled on foot after the vehicle he was driving collided with a fence along Hayes St, Shepparton on Sunday night.
Shepparton police confirmed the vehicle lost control along Hayes St at around 8 pm, colliding with a residential brick fence.
“The driver has decamped from the vehicle, fleeing the scene of the collision,” Shepparton police Crime Investigation Unit Senior Constable Jessica Williams said.
Police believe the man, 49, was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.
He was located and arrested by police a short time later near the scene of the incident.
The man was charged and remanded to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where police confirmed he was facing a number of offences.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
