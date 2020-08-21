Police appealing for witnesses following firearms incident

Two staff members at Wilmot Rd Primary School were said to be left fearful after they had a firearm pointed at them by an unknown offender during an incident in June this year.

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Matthew Clowes said two men were placing rubbish into a skip bin at the school along Bradford Rd on June 2 when a small black hatchback drove past about 10.15 am.

CCTV footage shows the vehicle stopping in the middle of the road and reversing back towards the victims before an unknown male passenger in the car points a firearm at the men.

“Police identified a longarm firearm being produced through the front passenger side window — this has caused the two victims to take evasive action and seek cover as a result of this,” Sen Constable Clowes said.

“The vehicle has then sped away from the scene.”

Police believe the vehicle used in an incident on June 2 was a black hatch, possibly a 2005 to 2010 model Honda Jazz fitted with a spare tyre on the rear passenger side.

The vehicle, described as a black hatch, possibly a 2005 to 2010 model Honda Jazz, was last seen travelling southbound on Bradford Rd before turning left onto Morrish Rd.

Sen Constable Clowes said the vehicle was fitted with "pretty distinct mag wheels" at the time along with a spare tyre on the rear passenger side.

Police confirmed the gun was not discharged and the victims were not injured as a result of the incident.

“Police are taking the incident very seriously, the victims involved have expressed they were extremely fearful and police will treat it as a high priority due to the location being within the school and the high victim impact it has caused,” Sen Constable Clowes said.

Police confirmed the passenger in the vehicle was perceived to be of Middle Eastern appearance, between 25 and 30 years old, with a medium build, a black beard covering his jawline and wearing a brown baseball cap.

The driver was also perceived to be of Middle Eastern appearance, with a solid build, black hair and a beard with no moustache.

Sen Constable Clowes said police believed the offenders had no association with the victims, describing the incident as a "random" yet "deliberate" act.

A digital face image of a man police believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The two victims were undertaking a temporary employment role through Wilmot Rd Primary School at the time of the incident, with the school going into a short lockdown after it was reported to police.

“Police conducted swift action at the time to ensure there was no further threat ... there was no direct threat to any other person in the area at the time, thankfully,” Sen Constable Clowes said.

“This is an isolated incident. We haven’t had any more involvement with this car or believe these unknown offenders have been involved in any other incidents.”

A passenger in the vehicle pointed what appeared to be a longarm firearm at the men.

Sen Constable Clowes urged anyone who had seen the vehicle on the day of the incident to provide any information to the Shepparton police station or Crime Stoppers.

“It is definitely a concern from a police point of view; the police have made significant investigations to try and ascertain the identity of the offenders,” he said.

“From a community perspective, just some reassurance that police are making good ground in regards to the investigation, which is ongoing.”

Information can be provided to Shepparton police on 5820 5777 or confidentially through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

