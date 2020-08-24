Shepparton police officer overcomes PTSD with companion dog

For Shepparton police officer Liam Murdock his dog Gypsy is not just a dog - she is a support system.

Like many emergency service workers, Senior Constable Murdock suffers from post traumatic stress disorder because of the challenges he has faced in his line of work.

He knows first hand the daily struggles of someone suffering from PTSD, but he also knows the positive impact a companion dog like Gypsy can have on your mental state.

“I think mental health issues get hidden away and people try to be very strong about it and I think in doing that you don’t then allow yourself to heal from it,” Sen Const Murdock said.

“I had a lot of bad stuff happen in Melbourne and I was struggling a little bit - when you get home at night some people drink and I don’t, so my thing is my dog.

“I needed something, so when I'm not feeling well she senses it and comes up and just gives you a nudge and it sort of gives you that grounding.”

Sen Const Murdock has had Gypsy, a Samoyed and ex-show dog, for five years after moving to the Goulburn Valley to get away from the "large volume of people" in the city.

He and his wife Melissa dedicated many hours training her with obedience and agility after joining the Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club.

Sen Const Murdock said the club, which covers north-east Victoria, had become a centre of excellence for dog training and were now working to provide programs to help people struggling with mental health to receive an assistance dog.

It is a topic that is close to his heart and one he is determined to help others overcome.

Shepparton police Senior Constable Liam Murdock with his dog Gypsy the Samoyed who he got to help him with this post traumatic stress disorder.

It was only fitting that when he heard Police Legacy was sourcing a companion dog for Alex Prestney, the brother of Josh Prestney who was one of the four police officers tragically killed in the Eastern Fwy collision in April this year, he knew he wanted to help.

“I knew what Alex Prestney was going to be going through with his brother . . . so we (WKODC) thought we would help out and contact our sponsors and try and get some assistance for him,” Sen Const Murdock said.

“We got a year's worth of free supply from Prime 100 of food and a crate as well for his dog to be looked after . . . he doesn’t have to think about anything now he can just sit there like I do with Gypsy and just let her ease the pain a little bit - it makes it a little bit easier each day.”

Sen Const Murdock said the club also worked with the Code 9 Foundation to help assist Alex.

“The Code 9 Foundation is a group set up to help emergency service workers in relation to mental health - and a lot of people are obviously experiencing that,” he said.

“People don’t want to admit they have problems, but I think if you admit it and you have got some ways of dealing with it then it helps an enormous amount.”

After experiencing first hand the importance of companion dogs, Melissa said the WKODC was working to get an instructor qualified, so it could train and assess assistance dogs for people in need across the Goulburn Valley.

While a qualified assistance dog can cost about $40,000 and come with a two-year wait list, Melissa said training their own instructors would allow people to gain the canine support they needed for a tenth of the cost.

Gypsy, 9, the Samoyed is a companion dog.

“We want to be trainers and assessors up here in the north east and we want to help everyone - it can be for someone who has a high-drive child that just needs a pet it doesn’t have to be someone with PTSD,” she said.

“This would allow community members from north-east Victoria with requirements for Qualified Assistance Dogs to source their own companion, with assistance if required, and train them to be their assistance dog for a fraction of the cost being $3000 to $4000.”

The group is now looking for sponsors to help them along the journey as the training course costs $6000 to complete.

Melissa said the group also planned to establish a community scholarship program to assist a local receive training and assessment for their own assistance dog.

“We want to try and be the first club to get the assistance dogs up and running, but we also want to give back or pay it forward - you give to us and we’re going to give back and on the story will go,” Sen Const Murdock said.

“The north east is not just emergency services, it's also the farmers in drought and fires - the farmers are doing it hard and that’s what leads to mental health issues and stresses.

“COVID-19 is also so isolating and people are staring to get cabin fever, so those sorts of things we are trying to help and address.”

● For more information or to donate, visit the Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience website, www.wkodc.com