Witnesses sought to armed robbery and vehicle ramming

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery and vehicle ramming in town last week.

A 51-year-old victim was threatened by two males who allegedly assaulted him with a baseball bat at an address in Rocklands Cres, Kialla, about 6.45 am on August 14.

The man, who received minor injuries to his upper body during the incident, was robbed of his mobile phone and a large sum of money.

Police said earlier that morning a green Subaru wagon, possibly an Outback or Forester model, was involved in an erratic driving incident. The vehicle was involved in an alleged ramming in Shepparton's CBD sometime between 3 am and 4 am.

A short time later police allege the vehicle attended an address along Riverview Dve in Kialla where a white utility, which was parked out the front at the time, sustained damage.

Members from Shepparton's Crime Investigation Unit are calling for anyone who witnessed either of the incidents, has information or dash cam footage, to come forward.

Information can be given to Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

