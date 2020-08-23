Opportunity to get your town on the map

The Victorian government is giving towns across the state a chance to attract more visitors.

Communities, councils and eligible organisations across the Greater Shepparton region wanting to bring large-scale public art projects to life are being urged to apply for the second round of the funding in the Creative Activation Fund program.

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp welcomed the cash grab for local communities.

“People flock from far and wide to follow the famous silo art trail,” Mr Gepp said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our small communities to think big on large-scale projects to help attract more visitors to their town when safe to do so.”

The funding is open to all regional areas with the priority for round two given to projects that are led by indigenous artists or organisations that reflect the culture and diversity of Victoria.

Large-scale public art projects can include sculptures, digital installations, and murals using buildings, silos, signage or tanks and applications will be accepted for grants between $40,000 and $300,000.

The program aims to attract more visitors to regional Victoria, with early economic analysis of the Silo Art Trail revealing an extra spend of at least $260,000 directly over 11 months, which equates to an extra 576 visitors each month.

Public art aims to invigorate and rejuvenate communities, highlight the achievements of notable locals, boost local economies through the retail and hospitality sector, and makes regions more attractive for people to visit and live, encourages emerging artists and discourages vandalism and antisocial behaviours on disused buildings.

Round two of the Creative Activation Fund closes at 5 pm on Thursday, September 24, for projects starting after Friday, January 1, next year.

● For details, visit creative.vic.gov.au

