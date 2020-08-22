News

Royden James declares Greater Shepparton council candidacy

By James Bennett

Murchison resident Royden James is a candidate in Greater Shepparton City Council's upcoming election.

Mr James has lived in Tatura and Murchison for more than 20 years including spending time as the spokesperson for Murchison Community Action Group.

He also comes from a local government background with eight years as secretary and general manager of the Rodney Shire, as well as chief executive at Moira Shire.

Mr James said he wanted to represent residents "west of the Goulburn" and that councillors were elected to represent the entire municipality.

He said he believed he could make a positive contribution to council.

“Greater Shepparton is made up of small towns that all need to be represented, so I won't be a single issue councillor,” he said.

“Many projects need to be developed by council but if I were to have a project at the top of my list it's the Shepparton Bypass.

“That is paramount to the entire region because the flow-on effect. There has been a lack of progress there and it's not being critical of former councils but there is an important deal of advocacy.”

Mr James is the president of the Tatura Lawn Tennis Club and was the treasurer of the Tatura Football Netball Club.

● The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.

Candidate nominations open on Thursday, September 17 and close on Tuesday, September 22.

Voter enrolment closes this Friday, August 28.

For more details about the October elections visit vec.vic.gov.au

