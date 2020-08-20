Kyabram and district shares in $2.86 million of Federal Government funding

TWO Kyabram projects are set to share in $2.86 million of funding courtesy of the Federal Government.

Announced by Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum on Thursday, the Kyabram Fauna Park was granted $550,000 for further upgrades, while $183,211 would go towards several plans and activities in Stanhope.

The funding, via the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, was designed to diversify local economies, create jobs and build stronger communities amid the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Mr Drum said the projects would attract more tourists, build more businesses and create more jobs.

“Diversification is more than a buzz word when you look through the projects receiving funding in our region,” he said.

“The projects will increase our self-reliance when it comes to fodder, develop educational glamping opportunities, and build our expertise when it comes to breeding and conservation of reptiles.

“It just shows the breadth of good ideas our communities have to secure prosperous futures for themselves.

“The Federal Government is getting behind these ideas and I congratulate all successful applicants for generating innovative and practical projects that will have an enduring positive impact for our communities.”

Resources, Water and Northern Australia Minister Keith Pitt said local communities were best placed to identify the support they needed to lift economic activity, attract jobs and build community resilience to overcome the negative effects water recovery has had on main streets and business turnover in recent years.

“These Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program grants are about helping rural and regional communities that are on the back foot because of historic water recovery,” he said.

“This second round of grants, valued at $15 million, is even more important given the effects drought, bushfires, and now COVID-19 are having on our communities.”