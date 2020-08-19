Slow as a wet week

“We will see temperatures drop in Shepparton when the first cold front comes through on Wednesday, with temperatures averaging around 12°C,” Mr Delamotte said.

“The first cold front comes from the west of Adelaide and then the second cold front, which will arrive on Friday, is from the deep south,” he said.

Residents endured cool conditions on Wednesday, with winds keeping the ‘feels like’ temperature below 12°C.

Mr Delamotte said rain gauges would steadily fill throughout the week.

“No particular day will bring really heavy rain, but we will see the first front bring around five to eight millimetres, with higher rain totals expected towards the top of the north-east ranges,” he said.

“Thursday will be reasonably dry, with showers increasing again on Friday, with around five millimetres expected.”

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 2°C, but cloud and wind should reduce the chance of frost.

The cool conditions are not unusual for this time of year, but Mr Delamotte said it might seem out of the ordinary for residents after reasonably mild weather during July.

More local news

Deadly intersection receives upgrade

Retirees behind the microphone