Police detect Shepparton driver more than four times over legal alcohol limit

A Shepparton man detected driving while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit told police he felt confident to drive, a court has heard.

Kevin Sanders, 46, had been drinking at Shepparton's Sherbourne Terrace with two friends on January 18 this year before attempting to drive away when he was pulled over by police.

The Shepparton Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday that police were initially called to attend the business because "three drunk males were refusing to leave".

“Police arrived and were told by the manager that three drunk males who were trying to start a fight just left,” police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Kim Thomson said.

The court heard police then observed a white ute parked outside the building with three males inside before it drove away.

Police intercepted the vehicle and conducted a preliminary breath test on Sanders, who was driving the vehicle.

“The informant formed the opinion there was alcohol present in the accused's breath,” Sen Constable Thomson said.

The accused was taken to the Shepparton police station, where an evidentiary breath test returned a reading of 0.236.

The court heard Sanders told police he had been "drinking all day and the night before" and he knew he was over the legal limit but felt confident to drive.

Sanders’ lawyer Laurence Waugh admitted his client made a "terrifically stupid decision".

Mr Waugh told the court Sanders had attended a funeral for a long-standing family friend the day before he was arrested, saying his "very high reading" was likely due to the alcohol consumed at the wake.

The court heard the accused attended his father's grave site the following day before meeting up with two other mourners from the funeral to have a drink.

Mr Waugh said the two friends his client was with were "acting up" and he called a taxi so the three of them could leave.

When the taxi did not arrive the court was told Sanders "made the stupid decision" to drop them home.

“It was no doubt fortunate he was apprehended as soon as we was by police,” Mr Waugh said.

Sanders pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the court his actions "not only put (himself) in danger” but put others in danger as well.

Magistrate Peter Mithen said while it was a "credible" thing to remove his friends from the premises, he said he was concerned with the accused's comment that he was competent to drive despite having a blood alcohol reading at that level.

Sanders was fined $750 and convicted over the incident.

