News

Man remanded in custody following Shepparton sexual assault

By Liz Mellino

A court has heard how a man may require protection in custody following an alleged sexual assault in Shepparton on Saturday.

1 of 1

A court has heard how a man may require protection in custody following an alleged sexual assault in Shepparton on Saturday morning.

Joshua James Carlyon, 28, of no fixed address, appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a filing hearing where he was remanded in custody following the incident.

Police allege the female victim was asleep in a private residence in Shepparton when she was woken by a man in her bed about 3.30 am and was subsequently sexually assaulted.

The victim was staying in the area at the time while working at Goulburn Valley Health.

Mr Carlyon was arrested on Monday by Melbourne detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad.

The accused sat in court on Tuesday in a glass-enclosed dock, while his lawyer Luke Slater said his client suffered from a severe case of asthma and an intellectual disability.

Mr Slater said his client had his asthma puffer with him in custody, however he told Magistrate Peter Mithen that Mr Carlyon urgently needed to be assessed by a medical officer given the risk of COVID-19 in custody.

When discussing the matter Mr Slater said police would allege Mr Carlyon “made some level of significant admission” to them, however, the court was told the matter could go to a jury trial.

The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with seven charges including aggravated burglary, burglary, sexual assault and two counts of rape.

He also faces a charge of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offence, by raising his fist and threatening to punch the victim if she did not remain still.

Mr Carlyon was remanded in custody on Tuesday with no application made for his bail.

He is expected to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court again via video-link on November 17.

Latest articles

National

Vic premier grilled over hotel quarantine

Daniel Andrews has been questioned over Victoria’s hotel quarantine program, which is believed to be responsible for the state’s second wave of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

WA nurses to help Victoria’s COVID fight

West Australian nurses have volunteered to help out in Victoria’s aged care facilities and hospitals as the state deals with its coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Family in dark over aged care virus death

The daughter of a 94-year-old aged care resident at Sydney’s Newmarch House who died from COVID-19 says communication at the home needs to be improved.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen