Man remanded in custody following Shepparton sexual assault

A court has heard how a man may require protection in custody following an alleged sexual assault in Shepparton on Saturday morning.

Joshua James Carlyon, 28, of no fixed address, appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a filing hearing where he was remanded in custody following the incident.

Police allege the female victim was asleep in a private residence in Shepparton when she was woken by a man in her bed about 3.30 am and was subsequently sexually assaulted.

The victim was staying in the area at the time while working at Goulburn Valley Health.

Mr Carlyon was arrested on Monday by Melbourne detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad.

The accused sat in court on Tuesday in a glass-enclosed dock, while his lawyer Luke Slater said his client suffered from a severe case of asthma and an intellectual disability.

Mr Slater said his client had his asthma puffer with him in custody, however he told Magistrate Peter Mithen that Mr Carlyon urgently needed to be assessed by a medical officer given the risk of COVID-19 in custody.

When discussing the matter Mr Slater said police would allege Mr Carlyon “made some level of significant admission” to them, however, the court was told the matter could go to a jury trial.

The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with seven charges including aggravated burglary, burglary, sexual assault and two counts of rape.

He also faces a charge of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offence, by raising his fist and threatening to punch the victim if she did not remain still.

Mr Carlyon was remanded in custody on Tuesday with no application made for his bail.

He is expected to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court again via video-link on November 17.